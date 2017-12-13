Shipping deadlines for 2017 holiday season

(WAND) - If you are hoping to ship your holiday gifts to make sure they get there before Christmas, you are running out of time.

We’ve put together a list of deadlines from the major companies:

USPS:

Using USPS Retail Ground, ship by Thursday, December 14.

Using First-Class Mail Service, ship by Tuesday, December 19.

Using Priority Mail Service, ship by Wednesday, December 20.

Using Priority Mail Express Service, ship by Friday, December 22.

For more information, click here.

FedEx:

Using FedEx Ground, ship by Friday, December 15.

Using FedEx Home Delivery, ship by Monday, December 18.

Using FedEx Express Saver, ship by Tuesday, December 19.

Using FedEx 2Day, ship by Wednesday, December 20.

Using FedEx Overnight, ship by Thursday, December 21.

For more information, click here.

UPS:

Using UPS 3-Day Select, ship by Monday, December 18.

Using UPS 2nd Day Air, ship by Wednesday, December 20.

Using UPS Next Day Air, ship by Friday, December 22.

For more information, click here.