90-year-old gets lifetime gym membership

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Dorothy Stuttle has been going to the Lake Land Fitness Center for the past eight years and this year for her 90th birthday they gave her a lifetime membership.

Staff at Lake Land Fitness gave Stuttle the membership on her birthday so she can keep living out her goal of staying fit. Stuttle has been taking advantage of the senior citizens tuition wavier to take classes, now she can go for free.

"It just means so much to me that they would do something like that," Stuttle said. "I'm a strong believer in exercise and doing the right thing. I always try to do the best I can."

Her trips to the fitness center started after she decided she needed to look into different options for an exercise routine.

"I used to walk around Lake Paradise every morning, but the ground proved too hard on my knees. I looked in to the fitness center and it seemed like a good idea," she said. "So many people retire and all they want to do is sit. I never wanted to do that. I want to stay active."

Many around the center know her and say she has become an inspiration to anyone she meets.

"Dorothy is an inspiration to us all," said Lisa Leisch, administrative assistant to counseling services. "Her story should be an encouragement to everyone in the community to get out there and take care of their physical wellbeing."

Now Stuttle enjoys spending as much time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

"I try to be a great mom, grandma, and great-grandma. I love the little ones," she said.

When asked about tips on diet, Stuttle stressed moderation.

"I eat anything I want, I just try to watch the quantity. I still enjoy a bowl of ice cream before bed every now and then, though."