Head Start program closes after spread of norovirus

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - The norovirus is sweeping through Rantoul, according to Rantoul's Head Start Program officials.

On Tuesday, the Head Start Program canceled class, because so many of its students are out sick. The facility says they will also be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Staff said they will work to clean the school to prevent more students from getting sick while they are closed.

The center released the following statement about the closure.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause families, but we want to prevent the spread of further illnesses. The site plans to reopen on Monday, December 18. Thank you."

Officials say 83 students attend the Rantoul center.

