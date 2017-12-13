New K9 class prepares for graduation

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Charleston Police Department is congratulating some of its latest trainees.

For the last month the Charleston Police K9 Academy worked with K9’s Crush and officer josh Ehler of Johnson City and K9 Chaos and officer Jeff Sangers of Marshall. The academy trained the dogs on narcotics detection, obedience, article search, tracking, agility, and criminal apprehension.

They are the second class for the K9 academy. They are looking forward to their graduation and them serving their communities.