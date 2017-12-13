Red Cross announces holiday donation campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The American Red Cross is looking for holiday shoppers to add a little extra hope to their winter wish lists.

The organization launched its “Give Something That Means Something” campaign aimed at helping disaster victims, military members and kids around the world.

Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria strained supplies alongside the wildfires in California. Red Cross administrators said the organization provided more food to those affected by those disasters than it has the past four years combined.

For disaster victims, the Red Cross said donations provide blankets, meals and other essentials needed in the wake of a natural disaster. The organization also hopes to supply U.S. troops with military hospital kits and provide vaccines for children and families without access to medical care.

To donate, visit redcross.org/gift or call 1-800 RED CROSS.