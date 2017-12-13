Police make arrest in attack of 70-year-old

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say they've arrested a suspect for attacking a 70-year-old man on Tuesday morning.

Officers identified the suspect as 27-year-old Andrew J. Brady. United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Brady on a warrant for aggravated battery in Decatur around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Springfield police were called to the scene at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, officers say they found a 70-year-old Springfield man in the 2300 block of South 12th Street. Police believe Brady approached and attacked him after he stopped in the 1200 block of East Melrose Street, then took off from the scene in a car.

Police say the man’s injuries are possibly life-threatening. He is in the Memorial Medical Center on Tuesday. An update on his condition was not clear on Wednesday.

A motive into the attack is still under investigation.