Students' artwork colors Capitol red, white and blue

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois State Capitol is a little more patriotic today thanks to the work of local high school students.

State Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, brought the paintings and posters to the Capitol to showcase the creativity of the aspiring artists in her district.

“Giving our students the opportunity to display their artwork in our state’s Capitol recognizes the hard work and time they put into their posters and paintings and allows them to be proud of what they created,” Scherer said.

The display includes work from students attending Springfield and Eisenhower (Decatur) high schools and beyond.

The paintings and posters all followed the theme of patriotism, the American flag and Abraham Lincoln. The Capitol will display the art throughout the rest of the week.