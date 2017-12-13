Personalized Children's Books spreading lasting memories

DECATUR, IL (WAND) - Retiree helps provide lasting memories with Personalized Children's Books.

Bill Dunn started the hobby in 2006 after seeing similar work at a craft show. Now he has printed and assembled hundreds of personalized children's books for boys, girls, and adults.

Bill Dunn says, "I've seen women come up and bought a book from me I fix it and make it and they read it to me and tears would roll down their cheeks. It's such a personal story. They are touching...each story has its own personality."

The Caterpillar retiree and Vietnam veteran has more than 27 book titles ready to be personalized with your loved ones name.

He says, "It's still that thing of Mother, Father, Child getting close to that child by sitting and reading to them and especially if their name is on the book and you can show it to the child it makes it that much more special."

His workspace is simple, a laptop with secret software and a printer.

Bill's dog Levi even has parts in some books as a pet.

After about 45 minutes of work he created a book for my Grandson Princeton...."Little One, Little One".

He also creates personal letters to Santa and the Easter Bunny.

Bill plans to move to Florida soon but has no plans to give up his hobby of providing lasting memories to families.

You can reach Bill Dunn at his email address bhdunn0412@sbcglobal.net.

Bill's work was featured in the Wand News Business watch.