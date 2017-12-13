Arrest made in September shooting in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a man in Lincoln for a September shooting.

26-year old Gerald Thomas of Chicago was arrested on an attempted murder charge.

In September police say Thomas was involved in a shooting that left a man wounded on South Walnut Street.

Police were called to the 700 Block of Walnut Street around 2 p.m. on Sept. 30 for reports of a shooting. When they got there, they found one man with a wound to the chest and arm. Paramedics rushed the victim to a local hospital; crews then flew him to another hospital. The man survived his injuries.

Police believe drugs may have been a motive in the shooting.