Juvenile arrested for involvement in 3 cases

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old juvenile from Effingham is now in police custody for their involvement in three criminal damage to property cases.

Police say the cases date back to May of this year when they received a report of two vehicles that were damaged in a parking lot near the Lincoln Land Building. Both vehicles had heavy damage.

In late November police say they found several buildings in the 900 block of West Virginia and the 400 block of North Mulberry that were spray painted. The damages to the properties totaled over $3,000.

The juvenile was arrested on Wednesday and released to their parents on a notice to appear.

“Solid, old-fashioned, police work led to an arrest in this case. The Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Community Policing Office canvassed neighborhoods and developed information leading to the arrest. The public shared information, and in the end, hard work and cooperation between the police and the community resulted in these cases being solved,” praised Chief of Police Jeff Fuesting. “We are still furthering our investigation into other property damage complaints that have been filed to see if there are additional connections to this juvenile or associates.”

Anyone with additional information should contact Effingham Police Department at 347-0774.