St. John's College of Nursing faculty learn to 'Stop the Bleed'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Faculty and staff from St. John's College of Nursing received "Stop the Bleed" training Wednesday.

The course was taught by members from HSHS St. John's Hospital and is designed to provide first aid to trauma victims and stop a fatal bleed at the scene before emergency medical providers arrive.

"It's important because sometimes it can take 10-15 minutes to get an ambulance to a patient or even longer in the case of a mass shooting and a patient can bleed out in as little as 3 minutes so we are trying to get as much of the general public educated on this on how to stop bleeding in a patient as quick as possible" said Chelsea Fehring, a trauma nurse at HSHS St. John's.

"Stop the Bleed" is a nationwide campaign to teach individuals to act quickly and save lives. The training is being motivated by mass shooting tragedies happening around the country.

"Our nursing staff and instructors are civilians too. We want them to understand the life-saving measures taken by first responders before the patient reaches the hospital." said Amy Jones, executive director of emergency services at HSHS St. John's Hospital.

Area police and fire departments have already received the training, St. John's College of Nursing was the first college in Springfield to receive the training.