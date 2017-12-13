Webster-Cantrell needs additional donations

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Webster-Cantrell Hall in Decatur serves 1,900 abused and neglected kids a year. But fundraising is a bit slow this year.

About 70% of their funds come from the state. Webster-Cantrell has set a goal of $135,000 to cover the rest of their expenses and has raised $75,000 as of December 13, 2017. That leaves them with another $60,000 to meet goal.

“Without these dollars we are not able to do the day to day things for our youth that we would like to do,” stated Holly Newborn of Webster-Cantrell Hall.

There are additional needs the facility would like to address which will cost additional money. A leaking roof in the administration building requires costly repairs.

“We still have approximately $150,000 that we need to raise in order to take care of the roof on our administration building,” Newbon told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “It’s leaking and unfortunately our case workers are not very excited when it start’s raining.”

Donations can be made online at webstercantrell.org or can be mailed to 1942 E. Cantrell, Decatur, 62521.