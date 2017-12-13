Altamont High School parents on edge after rumors of violent threats

ALTAMONT, Ill. (WAND) - Social media has sparked concern after Altamont School District Superintendent Jeff Fritchtnitch says rumors of violent threats circulated.

He says several days ago, a group of students made a violent threat. He says the high school's administration became aware of the issue and quickly disciplined the students involved. He commended the staff's efficiency saying, "I feel like our building principal and our assistant principal as well as our school resource officer, were involved immediately as soon as we were informed of the comments that were being made. And as a result of that, they did inform me of what was occurring and I supported the process they were taking."

He says he cannot release specifics about the threat made, but says the school board handled the issue and he does not believe there are any lingering threats.

The superintendent says he is proud of how the students relay information to the administration saying, "In the recent past here at Altamont, we've been very proud of our students, because as situations do occur, they have come and told us what's going on. We also make sure, and I want to caution them on that if it's a rumor, be cautious about spreading a rumor, but also we're going to take everything very seriously."

He says the school board is continuing to meet regarding the situation to keep handle on it.