Grief during holidays

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - H.S.H.S. St. Mary's Hospital hosted its monthly Lake Shore Connection program from senior citizens Wednesday.

The focus for the event was grief during the holidays after losing a loved one. There was a counselor at the event who spoke to individuals on how to cope followed by BINGO and a Christmas party.

Steve Rathnow, a licensed counselor says, "When we lose somebody, when we suffer a serious loss, our routine and our safety and our security is disrupted. That kind of casts a pall over the holidays, and it can put a wrench in all those rituals and things that give us peace and security."

He says it is healthy to laugh and cry during the grieving times. He also recommends finding a way to incorporate the loved one who has passed in holiday traditions.