Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign short of Christmas goal

DECATUR, IL (WAND) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign is $18,000 short of its fundraising goal compared to this time last year.

Major Wes Dalberg says the largest single weekend of bell ringing is this weekend.

The annual Guns ad Hoses event held at the Decatur area WalMart and Sam's stores is a friendly competition Friday and Saturday.

The Macon County Sheriff's Department, Decatur Police Department, Macon County Fire Departments, Decatur Fire Department, and added this year Decatur Ambulance will compete to see which department can raise the most money.

Macon County residents are in need of food, shelter, clothing, and other basic needs.

Drop your monetary donations in the Kettles which can also be checks made out to the The Salvation Army. Dalberg says, "The Hurricanes this fall and the generous response of the community may be working against us as we attempt to raise money for holiday and year round programming."