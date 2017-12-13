Champaign's Jewish community rallies around new menorah

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Light out of the dark. That’s the entire reason for Hanukkah.

For University of Illinois student Michael Faibishenko, it’s a proverb he knows all too well.

“I was shocked because we’re such a strong community,” Faibishenko said. “I was shocked there was that kind of hate on campus.”

Vandals have targeted the Chabad Center for Jewish Life four times in just the past two years.

“It was very hurtful to the Jewish people and people of all faiths,” said Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel, executive director of the Chabad House. “It’s a symbol of Jewish pride. I believe in being proud of who you are and not behind closed doors and big walls.”

The new menorah is meant to be a much more enduring addition to campus. The metal sculpture features a menorah on one side and the University of Illinois block “I” on the other.

Two architecture professors designed the monument and unveiled it at a dedication ceremony featuring local government and university officials — on the second night of Hanukkah no less.

And Wednesday night was not about the past. For the Jewish community in Champaign, it was a night of celebration and — just like Hanukkah — a celebration all about the light.

“Today, everyone in the world focuses on how there’s strife and how there’s challenge,” Tiechtel said. “I don’t believe in that. I believe we need to see how the community comes together.”

“We want to bring light to the campus through the menorah,” Faibishenko said. “[We want to] bring it through that “I” and bring it to the whole campus itself…and do that while showing our faith, showing our identity and showing our presence on campus.”

Announcing that presence with flames lighting the menorah and dotting the “I” — in both Illinois and faith.