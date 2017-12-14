Career highs help Illini double up winless Longwood

CHAMPAIGN -- Any and all frustrations Illinois had built up from the previous string of games -- injuries, fouls, close losses, pick one -- were exercised against Longwood on Wednesday night in a 92-45 Illini romp at the State Farm Center.



Junior guard Aaron Jordan scored a career-high 22 points, freshman guard Trent Frazier set his new high with 20 points and the team outrebounded Longwood 52-23 despite missing low-block patrollers Leron Black (elbow) and Kipper Nichols (foot).



Center Michael Finke helped mitigate the absence of Black and Nichols with 19 points and 7 rebounds against Longwood (0-7 vs. Division-I opponents). Guard Mark Alstork also contributed 7 rebounds to tie for second place on the team behind Jordan's 8 rebounds.



Illinois (7-4 vs. Division-I opponents) will play New Mexico State on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.