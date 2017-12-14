Charges upgraded to murder in attack of 70-year-oldPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Altamont High School parents on edge after rumors of violent threats
ALTAMONT, Ill. (WAND) - Social media has sparked concern after Altamont School District Superintendent Jeff Fritchtnitch says rumors of violent threats circulated.
-
Eastern Illinois quarterback makes one-of-a-kind 'handoff'
CHARLESTON -- The day started with a mysterious phone call. The staff of the children 's social services organization One Hope United were about to receive a truckload of toys -- turns out literally, a car full. Games. Dolls. Toys. Sports equipment. Even an entire shipping box of fidget spinners. They weren't from a national charity, a toy company or even a local service group. Student-athlete Scotty Gilkey, Jr. just knew something needed to be done. His prompting came at the Charl...
-
Charges upgraded to murder in attack of 70-year-old
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The victim in Tuesday's attack in Springfield has died from his injuries, according to the Sangamon County Coroner's office.
-
FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality'
In a vote along party lines, the federal government has ended sweeping net-neutrality rules that guaranteed equal access to the internet.
-
Juvenile arrested for involvement in 3 cases
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A 16-year-old juvenile from Effingham is now in police custody for their involvement in three criminal damage to property cases.
-
Police: Woman stole hundreds from Kroger
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a woman was arrested for stealing cash from Kroger.
-
Police make arrest in attack of 70-year-old
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police say they've arrested a suspect for attacking a 70-year-old man on Tuesday morning.
-
Net neutrality: What is it?
The Federal Communication Commission is set to vote on a plan to repeal 2015 regulations on internet service providers.
-
Champaign's Jewish community rallies around new menorah
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Light out of the dark. That’s the entire reason for Hanukkah.
-
Taylorville shows off new STEM lab
Taylorville Junior High students are using a new STEM Lab this semester.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Altamont High School parents on edge after violent threats
-
Eastern Illinois quarterback makes one-of-a-kind 'handoff'
-
Police: Woman stole hundreds from Kroger
-
Champaign's Jewish community rallies around new menorah
-
Taylorville shows off new STEM lab
-
Rauner celebrates anniversary of Future Energy Jobs Act
-
Net neutrality: What is it?
-
St. John's College of Nursing faculty learn to 'Stop the Bleed'
-
Central Illinois Treasures: Original Route 66 attractions
-
Angus breed certification
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-