Charges upgraded to murder in attack of 70-year-old

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The victim in Tuesday's attack in Springfield has died from his injuries, according to the Sangamon County Coroner's office.

Coroner Cinda Edwards said 70-year-old Albert Cole died on Wednesday evening. She said they were still awaiting the results of his autopsy.

Springfield police were called to the scene at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, officers say they found a 70-year-old Springfield man in the 2300 block of South 12th Street. Police believe Brady approached and attacked him after he stopped in the 1200 block of East Melrose Street, then took off from the scene in a car.

Officers identified the suspect as 27-year-old Andrew J. Brady. United States Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Brady on a warrant for aggravated battery in Decatur around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. He is now being charged with first degree murder in the case, according to Springfield police.

A motive into the attack is still under investigation.