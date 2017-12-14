Police pursuit ends near Camp Butler Road

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police were on scene near Camp Butler and Colt Road in Springfield on Thursday morning after a police chase.

WAND-TV's Caryn Eisert was on scene and said at least five police cars from Sangamon County Sheriff and Springfield police. At the scene a black Kia was pulled over and the trunk was open and police were searching the car.

One person was in handcuffs and placed in a squad car. Two other men were outside the car and one was holding a child.

Springfield police have not released any information about the chase and stop. WAND-TV will update this story once additional details are released.