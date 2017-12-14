Home catches fire from grease on the stove

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were on scene of a grease fire on Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials say they arrived to the scene in the 1900 block of E. Cedar Street around 12 p.m. Fire and smoke were visible when they arrived.

According to officials, the homeowners stove caught fire because of grease and they tried to throw the stove out of the home, which ending up catching the back of the home on fire.

Luckily firefighters say no one was hurt.

WAND-TV will have more details as soon as they become available.