Restaurant safe theft caught on camera

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say someone stole a safe from a Decatur restaurant this week.

Surveillance video showed the crime happened at about 3:30 p.m. Monday, when officers say a man walked into Guadalajara in Decatur (351 West 1st Drive) and walked out with the safe. That person walked unseen past officers in the restaurant to reach the safe.

Officers believe the person responsible for the theft likely knew their way around Guadalajara and knew where the safe would be.

Police say the manager didn’t think anything of the missing safe when he arrived Monday night because other staff members regularly use it to move earnings to the bank.

This crime is still under investigation on Thursday.