Convicted Campustown murderer sentenced to prison

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man convicted in a shooting death is heading to prison.

Robbie Patton will serve 69 years behind bars in connection to the death of 22-year-old George Korchev. Patton fired gunshots in a parking lot outside of a Champaign party on Sept. 25, 2016, moments after a group of people beat 23-year-old Edwin McCraney until he became unconscious.

Prosecutors say Patton fired into a crowd of people when bullets hit Korchev and three other people. They say he was angry after the McCraney beating, leading to the moment when he pulled out his gun.

Patton’s conviction included three aggravated battery counts to go along with the first-degree murder count in Korchev’s death.

His sentence includes 60 years for the first-degree murder charge and another 9 years for discharge of a firearm. He has received a credit for 15 months already spent behind bars.