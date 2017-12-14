Leadership training offered for middle school students

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Middle school students learned all about leadership in a Thursday event.

A group from a leadership humanities class at Garfield Middle School went through Indiana Jones-themed activities at Richland Community College. The goal behind the training was to see how students handle working with other people in projects.

Students say the activities they went through pushed the middle school kids to the limit.

“(They) kind of teach us how to work with conflict as a leader,” said Richland student Anne Preston. “(They learned things like) how to deal with when you have a disability in the group or how you create a project or work with a team, (along with) each of those members and their thoughts and talents.”

The leadership session took place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday and featured about 30 GMS students.