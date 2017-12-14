K9 officer dies at 6 years old

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A K9 officer that served in the Macon County Sheriff’s Office has died.

Deputies say Explosive Detection K9 Deputy Kid passed away Thursday from a medical complication at the age of six. They say the dog had a pre-existing medical condition that contributed to his death, adding he died from complications.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office retired Dep. Kid from service on Monday, Dec. 11 because of his medical issues.

Kid has worked with Court Security Officer Alan Engdale since Sept. 2013. In that time, he helped deputies investigate possible explosives and performed sweeps of Macon County buildings to be sure each place remained safe.

Engdale and Kid became buddies soon after meeting each other. Their partnership came about after a serious 1988 car crash in Germany nearly cost Engdale his life. That situation left him with a new appreciation for life and for the K9 he worked with, a sentiment he carries with him to this day through a tattoo of the dog.

Deputies say memorial service arrangements for Kid are incomplete at this time.