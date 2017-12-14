Pro-net neutrality lawsuit may involve lllinois

ILLINOIS (WAND) – The state of Illinois may become involved in the net neutrality dispute.

Illinois Attorney General and Democrat Lisa Madigan says she plans bring the state into a repeal effort led by Democrat Eric Schneiderman, who is attorney general in New York. He is planning on filing a multi-state lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission’s Thursday repeal vote.

Net neutrality was introduced by former President Barack Obama in 2015. Those rules prevented internet service providers (ISPs) from blocking websites or introducing charges for different content. Chairman Ajit Pai argued these rules meant the government was “micromanaging” the internet. He says a proposed new rule would bring “light touch” and “market-based” regulation to overseeing the internet, adding he believes the change will benefit internet users.

The FCC repeal passed along party lines by a 3-2 margin.

Madigan says the repeal “undermines the public interest” and damages the “free and open” internet. She had previously asked for a delay in the FCC vote.