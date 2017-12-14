Illini chatter: Underwood's squad preparing for 'big boy' games, Henson faces tough decision

CHAMPAIGN -- The Illini are preparing to face two of their biggest non-conference challenges of the season - 'big boy' games as head coach Brad Underwood describes them.

Illinois will face New Mexico State this Saturday at the United Center, followed by Missouri next Saturday in the annual Braggin' Rights game at the Scottrade Center.

Saturday's game against New Mexico State will be extra special for Lou Henson. The all time winningest coach in New Mexico State and Illinois history will be honored during the game. The question is - will he be wearing crimson or orange?

Click the video above to hear his thoughts on the big wardrobe decision!