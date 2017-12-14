Deputies: Missing teenage girl found safe

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say a missing teenage girl has been found.

Law enforcement leaders reported around 10 a.m. Thursday that 18-year-old Tatiana Cowan planned to voluntarily leave her family in order to travel to Ukraine. Police did not suspect foul play in her disappearance. Deputies initially reported she was seen walking south on U.S. Route 51 from Clinton on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say Cowan is “safe and sound” on Thursday night. That news came in a Facebook post sent out at about 8:45 p.m.

“Thank you to all the people that helped to spread the word and offered prayers for her safety,” the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook statement.