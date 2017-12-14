Rochester's Baker picks Southern Illinois

ROCHESTER -- One of the most prolific passers in central Illinois high school football history is headed to Carbondale.

"Excited to say I'm officially committed to Southern Illinois University", Rochester senior Nic Baker announced on Twitter Monday night.

Baker's 2017 season was nothing short of legendary - he threw for 3678 yards, 52 touchdowns, and only 2 interceptions while leading Rochester to another state title.

Baker continues the SIU-CI pipeline which recently included commitments from Beau Branyan (St. Teresa) and Tremayne Lee (SHG).