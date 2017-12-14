Movie theaters brace for Star Wars rush

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Force is strong with fans enduring long lines in frigid winter temperatures — just to see a movie about a galaxy far, far away at a theater just down the street.

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi debuted Thursday night.

“Rey is my favorite character,” said nine-year-old Star Wars fan Emma Greenwell. “She’s the coolest.”

But while fans are shaking from excitement and the cold in the lines outside. The true test of endurance is going on inside the theater.

“It does get stressful,” said concession stand worker Sydney Buechler. “But I’ve worked [at the Avon Theatre of Decatur] for four years so I’m pretty used to it. But it’s still a little hectic sometimes.”

And things do get hectic when everyone piles into the theater. Workers like Buechler have to juggle popcorn, soda machines and finding the right candy while battle a line of hungry movie fans that never seems to end.

“It’s so fun,” Buechler said. “I love when we’re busy. The night goes so much faster.”

Looking on the — light side — of the unstoppable force of fandom.