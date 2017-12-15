Second suspect in menorah vandalism case charged

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A second student from the University of Illinois is accused of damaging the menorah at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life on campus in October was formally charged.

On Thursday 18-year-old Nicholas Gustafson appearing in court and entered a plea of not guilty.

Gustafson was charged with a criminal damage to property. His co-defendant Jacob R. Bassier, 18, is also facing the same charges.

Police say the pair were caught on camera around 10:50 p.m. on Oct. 27 shaking the menorah. One of the men also removed a branch.

On Wednesday, the Chabad dedicated a new and stronger menorah.