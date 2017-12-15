Argenta-Oreana High School improvements underway

ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) – Upgrades to Argenta-Oreana High School are finally underway.

The school has been planning the facility improvements since 2015. The plans include potential new facilities, renovations to existing facilities, infrastructure management and other needs to the facilities.

They say funds are coming from sales tax revenue, the Fire Prevention and Safety Fund, the Operations and Maintenance Fund and the sale of school bonds.

The district has set up the projects into 5, 10 and 15-year priorities. The construction on the track and football fields are currently underway and should be completed by May.

To view the full list of plans and the completed plans see the PDF below: