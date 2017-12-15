Argenta-Oreana High School improvements underway

Argenta-Oreana High School improvements underwayPosted:
Deputies: Missing teenage girl found safe
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say a missing teenage girl has been found.
K9 officer dies at 6 years old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A K-9 officer that served in the Macon County Sheriff’s Office has died.
Charges upgraded to murder in attack of 70-year-old
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The victim in Tuesday's attack in Springfield has died from his injuries, according to the Sangamon County Coroner's office.
Restaurant safe theft caught on camera
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say someone stole a safe from a Decatur restaurant this week.
Pro-net neutrality lawsuit may involve lllinois
ILLINOIS (WAND) – The state of Illinois may become involved in the net neutrality dispute.
Eastern Illinois quarterback makes one-of-a-kind 'handoff'
CHARLESTON -- The day started with a mysterious phone call. The staff of the children 's social services organization One Hope United were about to receive a truckload of toys -- turns out literally, a car full. Games. Dolls. Toys. Sports equipment. Even an entire shipping box of fidget spinners. They weren't from a national charity, a toy company or even a local service group. Student-athlete Scotty Gilkey, Jr. just knew something needed to be done. His prompting came at the Charl...
Police: Woman stole hundreds from Kroger
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a woman was arrested for stealing cash from Kroger.
Campaign to open eyes about sex trafficking
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Millikin University students want to put a spotlight on the sex trafficking issue.
Altamont High School parents on edge after rumors of violent threats
ALTAMONT, Ill. (WAND) - Social media has sparked concern after Altamont School District Superintendent Jeff Fritchtnitch says rumors of violent threats circulated.
FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality'
In a vote along party lines, the federal government has ended sweeping net-neutrality rules that guaranteed equal access to the internet.
WAND News at 5PM: 12/14/2017
Crash injuries lead former soldier to new career
Leadership training offered for middle school students
Home catches fire from grease on the stove
Taylorville shows off new STEM lab
