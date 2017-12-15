Decatur man found guilty of torturing, raping woman

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A jury found Demariel T. Cunningham guilty of raping and torturing a woman in April.

Cunningham burned and beat the victim several times with a knife at a home in the 1200 block of East Lawrence Street. Police say he tied her legs with a rope, placed cloth in her mouth, and sealed her mouth with duct tape.

Police also say Cunningham and another person allegedly struck the victim on her face and chest about 60 times, burned her body with a metal object, and hit her about 25 times with a baseball bat. Police say the victim was able to escape, and went to a nearby hospital.

Cunningham was found guilty of two count of aggravated criminal sexual assault resulting in bodily harm. He was also convicted of being armed violence while armed with deadly or dangerous weapons

With the charges Cunningham could spend up to 70 years behind bars. Sentencing is set for Feb 26.

Charles Hill was arrested for his role in the crime and was sentenced to 3 1/2 years after taking a plea deal.