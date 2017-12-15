Veterans celebrate holidays together

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Macon County Veterans Assistance Commission celebrated the season with a special gathering Friday.

The gathering included a group of veterans who have received help from the commission’s Help 4 Heroes Fund and veterans who have helped others.

Anthony Taylor was among those who attended; he is a veteran who helps connect other veterans with rides to the VA hospital in Danville and other services.

“I love helping the veterans coming up here, getting food cards,” Taylor said. “It works out wonderful.”

