UAW Local 751 donates to area shelters, food banks

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The men and women of UAW Local 751 dropped of food donations to area homeless shelters and food distribution centers Friday.

Water Street Mission, North East Community, God's Shelter of Love, Good Samaritan and the Oasis Day Center all received donations from the retired union members. The union members called each center and asked what they needed most, and donated what was needed accordingly.

The retiree's donated six truck-loads of food and supplies to the shelters and have been doing so for 19 years around $3,000 of food and supplies were donated to the Decatur community.