Car fire causes minor damage to home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A fire left a Champaign car heavily damaged on Friday morning.

Firefighters say the car caught fire just after 3 a.m. in the 3300 block of Stoneway Court in the driveway.

The fire spread to a home when crews arrived but they say the fire did not cause any injuries. Some of the siding on the home did melt.

Investigators say the fire started from the vehicle. Champaign Police Department was on the scene working with fire investigators.

A dollar amount for the damage was not known.