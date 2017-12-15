Final day to enroll in Affordable Care Act health insurance

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Today is the final day to enroll for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

The enrollment period began on November 1st and ends at the end of day December 15th. However, people who qualify under Special Enrollment have an extended time.

The Affordable Care Act is for anyone who doesn’t have coverage through a job, Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Plan or other qualifying coverage.

To be eligible to enroll in health coverage under the ACA a person must live in the United States. They must be a U.S. citizen or national and they cannot be incarcerated.

For more information about ACA is available on the Health Care website.