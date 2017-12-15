Charleston Police looking for two men who robbed a pharmacy at gun point

Charleston, Ill. (WAND)- The Charleston Police Department is looking for two men who robbed Well Creek Pharmacy. The pair went into Well Creek Pharmacy on 1 West Lincoln Avenue about 8:45 Friday December 15th. An armed robbery had just happened.

Two men walked into the store, on pulled out a hand gun and forced an employee to the ground. The men made off with a small about of cash and many control narcotics, otherwise known as prescription drugs. The employee was not harmed.

The Charleston Police Department , Eastern Illinois University Police Department , Coles County Sheriff's Department and the East Central Illinois Drug Task Force all responded to the store. They left the store and took off northbound running.

If you know anything about this crime you're asked to call the Charleston Police Department or Coles County Crimes Stoppers.