Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 12/15

From a 100-point Lanphier outburst to 28 points from Eisenhower freshman RJ Walker to three overtime finishes, it was a wild night on the basketball courts of the 217 area code! Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman for every game and score in this edition of the Friday Frenzy!

(Games in bold are featured in the show as video highlights.)
 

Arcola 36, Neoga 35
Bloomington 79, Champaign Central 76 (OT)
Central A&M 52, Okaw Valley 25
Cerro Gordo-Bement 69, DeLand-Weldon 30
Dieterich 68, St. Anthony 62 (OT)
Eisenhower 66, Jacksonville 33
Glenwood 55, Southeast 54 (OT)
Illini Central 59, Auburn 55
Lanphier 101, Rochester 45
LeRoy 57, Heyworth 42
Lincoln 44, Mt. Zion 30
LSA 53, Uni High 52
MacArthur 47, SHG 42
Meridian 63, Argenta-Oreana 55
Monticello 63, Sullivan 27
Mt. Pulaski 68, Athens 53
New Berlin 47, North Mac 44
Newton 76, Robinson 68
Olney 72, Paris 55
PORTA 41, Pleasant Plains 36
Shelbyville 69, ALAH 51
South County 51, Lincolnwood 42
St. Joseph-Ogden 80, Longwood 49
Taylorville 65, Mattoon 48
Unity 83, Bismarck-Henning/R-A 68
Warrensburg-Latham 81, Maroa-Forsyth 28
Williamsville 59, St. Teresa 54

