Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 12/15

From a 100-point Lanphier outburst to 28 points from Eisenhower freshman RJ Walker to three overtime finishes, it was a wild night on the basketball courts of the 217 area code! Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman for every game and score in this edition of the Friday Frenzy!



(Games in bold are featured in the show as video highlights.)



Arcola 36, Neoga 35

Bloomington 79, Champaign Central 76 (OT)

Central A&M 52, Okaw Valley 25

Cerro Gordo-Bement 69, DeLand-Weldon 30

Dieterich 68, St. Anthony 62 (OT)

Eisenhower 66, Jacksonville 33

Glenwood 55, Southeast 54 (OT)

Illini Central 59, Auburn 55

Lanphier 101, Rochester 45

LeRoy 57, Heyworth 42

Lincoln 44, Mt. Zion 30

LSA 53, Uni High 52

MacArthur 47, SHG 42

Meridian 63, Argenta-Oreana 55

Monticello 63, Sullivan 27

Mt. Pulaski 68, Athens 53

New Berlin 47, North Mac 44

Newton 76, Robinson 68

Olney 72, Paris 55

PORTA 41, Pleasant Plains 36

Shelbyville 69, ALAH 51

South County 51, Lincolnwood 42

St. Joseph-Ogden 80, Longwood 49

Taylorville 65, Mattoon 48

Unity 83, Bismarck-Henning/R-A 68

Warrensburg-Latham 81, Maroa-Forsyth 28

Williamsville 59, St. Teresa 54