High-powered Danville heals community through hoops

It's been a time of waiting for the Danville community.



Waiting to make sense of the shooting near Champaign Central High School after a recent game. Waiting to see if the act of violence is an isolated incident or perhaps more. Waiting to see if the school's cancelled home games will have lasting effect on the teams themselves.



What's not up for speculation is the role head coach Ted Houpt's squad has played in helping heal the community.



This year's Vikings are big, physical, and one of the most talented in the state. They boast Division-I bound point guard Kendle Moore (Drake), a freshman guard in Tevin Smith who already holds a D-I offer to UT-Martin and Illinois-bound Julian Pearl, a 6-foot-7 center who will be playing football for Lovie Smith's Illini in the fall.



More importantly, though, they're representing the best qualities of the Danville community -- flying the flag of positivity, if you will.



As WAND's Evan Collins shows us, this season is about much more than reaching the state tournament in Peoria.