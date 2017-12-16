Nearly 50 tow truck drivers in Springfield to honor fallen tow brother

Nearly 50 tow truck drivers in Springfield to honor fallen tow brotherPosted:
From a 100-point Lanphier outburst to 28 points from Eisenhower freshman RJ Walker to three overtime finishes, it was a wild night on the basketball courts of the 217 area code! Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman for every game and score in this edition of the Friday Frenzy! (Games in bold are featured in the show as video highlights.) Arcola 36, Neoga 35 Bloomington 79, Champaign Central 76 (OT) Central A&M 52, Okaw Valley 25 Cerro Gordo-Bement 69, DeLand-Weldon 30 Dieter...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A jury found Demariel T. Cunningham guilty of raping and torturing a woman in April.
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say a missing teenage girl has been found.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The victim in Tuesday's attack in Springfield has died from his injuries, according to the Sangamon County Coroner's office.
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) – Upgrades to Argenta-Oreana High School are finally underway.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say someone stole a safe from a Decatur restaurant this week.
Charleston, Ill. (WAND)- The Charleston Police Department is looking for two men who robbed Well Creek Pharmacy.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Nearly 50 tow truck drivers in Springfield on Saturday.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) With an especially bad flu season this year Springfield hospitals are taking extra precautions.
It's been a time of waiting for the Danville community. Waiting to make sense of the shooting near Champaign Central High School after a recent game. Waiting to see if the act of violence is an isolated incident or perhaps more. Waiting to see if the school's cancelled home games will have lasting effect on the teams themselves. What's not up for speculation is the role head coach Ted Houpt's squad has played in helping heal the community. This year's Vikings are big, physical, and...
