Community members to sleep in boxes for fundraiser

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): A local charity wants residents to sleep on the streets for a night.

CU at Home is preparing for One Winter Night. It's an annual event where community members sleep outside in a box.

It raises money and awareness for homelessness in Champaign Urbana.

"It gives you a new perspective on what it might be like to sleep on the streets," Rob Dalhaus III, the Executive Director of CU at Home, says. "There's a very negative stereotype, a very negative connotation when someone says the word homeless and so if you're willing to expand your mind and think of things in a different way, think of homelessness in a different way, this is the event for you."

The goal this year is to raise $230,000.

Sign ups are now open for the February fundraiser. You can join by visiting the CU at Home website here.