Indiana murder suspect found in Normal

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Bloomington and Normal tracked down a wanted fugitive.

Police worked with the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force to arrest 23-year-old Lamario E. Delgado-Gonzalez of Gary Indiana. He was arrested in the 700 block of Orlando Avenue in Normal.

Officials say Delgado-Gonzalez was arrested on a warrant out of Lake County Indiana for murder, in connection with a child death investigation.

Delgado-Gonzalez was transported to the McLean County Jail, where he is awaiting extradition to Lake County.