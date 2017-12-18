Police searching for Circle K armed robber

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Champaign need help locating a suspect involved in a recent hold up at a convenience store. 

Police say the armed robbery happening on Dec. 10 at a Circle K at 59 E. Green Street just before midnight. The suspect displayed a handgun and pointed at an employee demanding money. 

They say the man got away with cash and merchandise before fleeing the area. 

He was described as a 6-foot-tall black male between 20 and 30 years old. He had a goatee beard and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and white shoes. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Jeremiah Christian at 217-351-4545 and reference case C17-11064. 

