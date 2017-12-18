Police: Stolen car crashed into utility pole

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect is accused of stealing a car and crashing it in Decatur.

Police say they caught up with Aaron Shelby, 28, on Sunday afternoon after they found him running from a crash scene. They were on the way to the intersection of Lincoln Park Drive and Oakland Street, where they say they found tire marks consistent with high-speed driving and a damaged Ameren utility pole.

Officers say Shelby stole a red Chevrolet Impala from an address in the 1500 block of West Decatur Street and eventually left the road, crashing the car into the pole. Police found the pole broken about one foot off the ground.

A sworn statement from police says witnesses watched the car drive eastbound on Lincoln Park Drive with a broken back window and rear damage. Officers say the car’s original owner confirmed to them that someone stole it.

Police say Shelby has an expired driver’s license dating back to 2010. He’s in the Macon County Jail with a bond set at $7,500.