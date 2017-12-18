Donations rise in 2017 Coats for Kids Drive

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – WAND’s Coats for Kids drive came to an end with an increase in donations.

The station worked with Dove, Inc. and the Decatur community to put together more than 2,600 coats in 2017. That’s a bump of several hundred coats from 2,242 raised in the 2016 drive.

Donations of new and gently used coats went to dozens of drop-off locations through Nov. 30, 2017.

The Coats for Kids Drive has collected over 74,000 coats since it originally started in 1992.