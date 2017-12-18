Piece of courthouse dome crashes down

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND)- A piece of the Logan County courthouse’s outer dome fell through the glass dome below and to the floor of the building’s rotunda Thursday.

The fall happened during regular business hours, but no one was hurt, county officials said.

“One of the bailiffs heard it come through the stained glass, and it crashed on the floor three stories below,” said county board building and grounds chair Kevin Bateman.

County officials had already been considering the building’s condition, Bateman said.

“Now we’re weighing our options, having structural engineers look at it,” Bateman said. “We’ve been studying it for a while, and we have an estimation of around $3.5 million to repair the exterior dome and the interior stained glass.”

Bateman said the county board will vote on a half-cent sales tax referendum Tuesday to pay for restoration work on the courthouse and an expansion of the county jail. The courthouse restoration would include replacing the exterior dome with copper, as it was originally designed, Bateman said. If the board passes the referendum, it would go before voters in March, he said.