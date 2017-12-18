Sangamon County Child Advocacy Center to move

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- The Sangamon County Child Advocacy Center is moving to a larger building.

The county purchased the building on 11th Street and Monroe. The building nearly doubles the size of the current location on Monroe Street. The size will allow the center to have everything under one roof.

"What the agency does involves prosecutors, it involves the medical community so we will actually have a medical suite in the building and there is a physician who is assigned to the child advocacy center, we will have space for the prosecutors to be there so when a child and their family come in it's really a one stop shop. it's the most efficient way for us the family and the children to deal with a very unpleasant situation" said Brian McFadden, Sangamon County Administrator.

The Sangamon County Child Advocacy Center was created in 1989 to help improve the response to sexually abused children.

The county is currently working on renovations to building and hope to move in by early fall.