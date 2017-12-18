Providing responders with information to improve safety

Providing responders with information to improve safetyPosted: Updated:
5 wanted in Macon County 'naughty list'
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies need your help as they search for five suspects this holiday season.
Police: Men forced door open, attacked man
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say two men broke into a man’s house and stole from him.
Police in Illinois will begin roadside drug tests
Police in northwestern Illinois will soon try out new tests meant to quickly detect if drivers have drugs in their systems.
Tanker truck rolls, driver sent to hospital
ILLINOIS (WAND) - A driver is in the hospital after their tanker truck rolled.
Police investigating 3-month-old death
Decatur Police are investigating the death of a 3-month old infant.
Young MacArthur squad picks up win over 3A runner-up Rochester
DECATUR -- MacArthur has accrued an 8-3 record this season under first-year head coach Mike "Dubb" Williams, and on Monday night the Generals picked up their most important win to date. The Generals overcame a 22-13 deficit at the end of the first quarter and knocked off defending Class 3A runner-up Rochester by a final score of 55-52. The Rockets are now 7-5 on the season, 3-3 in Central State Eight play. MacArthur is now 2-3 in conference.
Police: Stolen car crashed into utility pole
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect is accused of stealing a car and crashing it in Decatur.
Million-dollar donation creates agriculture academy
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A seven-figure gift has made a new agriculture education program possible.
Indiana murder suspect found in Normal
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Bloomington and Normal tracked down a wanted fugitive.
Police searching for Circle K armed robber
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Champaign need help locating a suspect involved in a recent hold up at a convenience store.
