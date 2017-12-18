Tanker truck rolls, driver sent to hospital

ILLINOIS (WAND) - A driver is in the hospital after their tanker truck rolled.

Police say it happened Monday evening at the intersection of Illinois Highway 54 and Fullerton Road. They say the truck was carrying liquid fertilizer as it turned a corner too quickly.

At that point, officers say the fertilizer sloshed around inside of the truck and put too much weight onto its side, causing it to roll. They told WAND-TV that the fertilizer material does not carry a flammability risk.

First responders say the driver went to the hospital with minor injuries. His name is unknown at this time.

WAND-TV will update this story as new details are released.