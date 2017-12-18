5 wanted in Macon County 'naughty list'

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies need your help as they search for five suspects this holiday season.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says it’s offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest regarding any of five people. Anonymous tips can be sent to Decatur/Macon County Area Crime Stoppers at (217)423-8477.

Deputies say the suspects include: Stephanie Ruffini for a burglary warrant, Antwan Gaddy for a manufacture and delivery of cocaine warrant, Lance Sawyer on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender, Robert Winningham for a warrant for unlawful vehicular invasion and aggravated battery, and Joshawua Davis for an unlawful restraint warrant and four counts of domestic battery.

Deputies say they want to know the location of each of these suspects. Their mug shots are attached to this story.

Deputies have labeled this suspect search as "Santa's Naughty List" in a Facebook post.